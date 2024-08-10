Brunei dollar to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 2.923 today, reflecting a -0.319% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.176% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 2.935 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 2.916 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.217% decrease in value.