Brunei dollar to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 2.962 today, reflecting a 0.070% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.077% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 2.966 on 20-11-2024 and a low of 2.932 on 15-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.287% decrease in value.