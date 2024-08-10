Brunei dollar to Nicaraguan córdobas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Nicaraguan córdobas is currently 27.819 today, reflecting a -0.116% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.181% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Nicaraguan córdobas has fluctuated between a high of 27.890 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 27.700 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a -0.276% decrease in value.