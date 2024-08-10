Brunei dollar to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Mozambican meticals is currently 48.042 today, reflecting a -0.389% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.163% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 48.371 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 48.041 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.356% decrease in value.