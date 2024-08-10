Brunei dollar to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 29.969 today, reflecting a 0.153% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.215% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 30.060 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 29.748 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a 0.425% increase in value.