Brunei dollar to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Mongolian tugriks is currently 2,555.130 today, reflecting a -0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.276% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 2,570.870 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 2,542.620 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.463% increase in value.