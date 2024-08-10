Brunei dollar to Mongolian tugriks Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Brunei dollar to Mongolian tugriks history summary. This is the Brunei dollar (BND) to Mongolian tugriks (MNT) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BND and MNT historical data from 10-08-2019 to 10-08-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
Brunei dollar to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Mongolian tugriks is currently 2,555.130 today, reflecting a -0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.276% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 2,570.870 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 2,542.620 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.463% increase in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Brunei dollars to Mongolian tugriks
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BND to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.