Brunei dollar to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Moroccan dirhams is currently 7.423 today, reflecting a -0.202% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.019% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 7.453 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 7.403 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.198% decrease in value.