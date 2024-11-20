Brunei dollar to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Moroccan dirhams is currently 7.454 today, reflecting a -0.328% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.449% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 7.483 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 7.400 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a -0.315% decrease in value.