Brunei dollar to Liberian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Liberian dollars is currently 148.638 today, reflecting a 0.647% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.921% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Liberian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 149.561 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 146.820 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 1.149% increase in value.