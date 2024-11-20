Brunei dollar to Liberian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Liberian dollars is currently 137.558 today, reflecting a -0.269% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -3.278% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Liberian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 142.289 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 137.496 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -1.513% decrease in value.