Brunei dollar to Cayman Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Cayman Islands dollars is currently 0.619 today, reflecting a -0.068% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.215% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Cayman Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.621 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 0.617 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a -0.215% decrease in value.