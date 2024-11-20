Brunei dollar to Cayman Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Cayman Islands dollars is currently 0.613 today, reflecting a 0.041% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.090% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Cayman Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.614 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 0.608 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.287% decrease in value.