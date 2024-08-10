Brunei dollar to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Honduran lempiras is currently 18.741 today, reflecting a 0.094% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.436% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 18.776 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 18.645 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.537% increase in value.