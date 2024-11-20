Brunei dollar to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Honduran lempiras is currently 18.857 today, reflecting a 0.144% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.422% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 18.873 on 20-11-2024 and a low of 18.689 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a 0.363% increase in value.