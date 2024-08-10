Brunei dollar to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Guinean francs is currently 6,512.150 today, reflecting a -0.002% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.637% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 6,526.230 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 6,441.460 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a -0.747% decrease in value.