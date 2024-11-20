Brunei dollar to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Guinean francs is currently 6,441.160 today, reflecting a 0.099% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.470% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 6,450.510 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 6,377.060 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.520% increase in value.