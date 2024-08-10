Brunei dollar to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Ethiopian birrs is currently 78.167 today, reflecting a 1.799% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 30.919% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 78.381 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 43.582 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 38.438% increase in value.