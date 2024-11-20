Brunei dollar to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Ethiopian birrs is currently 91.242 today, reflecting a 0.597% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.928% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 92.044 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 89.854 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a -1.467% decrease in value.