Brunei dollar to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Botswanan pulas is currently 10.236 today, reflecting a -0.203% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.691% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 10.293 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 10.160 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.551% increase in value.