Brunei dollar to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Botswanan pulas is currently 10.152 today, reflecting a 0.135% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.090% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 10.210 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 10.082 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a 0.498% increase in value.