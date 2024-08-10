Brunei dollar to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Angolan kwanzas is currently 676.631 today, reflecting a 1.033% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.937% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 679.432 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 667.692 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 1.455% increase in value.