Brunei dollar to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Angolan kwanzas is currently 686.978 today, reflecting a -0.157% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.752% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 693.052 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 683.340 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.638% decrease in value.