Bahraini dinar to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Botswanan pulas is currently 35.942 today, reflecting a -0.136% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.474% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 36.041 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 35.772 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.392% increase in value.