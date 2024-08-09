Bulgarian lev to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 3.792 today, reflecting a 0.216% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.615% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 3.801 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 3.764 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 0.463% increase in value.