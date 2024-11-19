Bulgarian lev to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 3.655 today, reflecting a -0.345% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.602% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 3.688 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 3.638 on 15-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.486% increase in value.