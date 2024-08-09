Bulgarian lev to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 4,224.060 today, reflecting a -0.030% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.103% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 4,255.280 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 4,212.950 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.384% increase in value.