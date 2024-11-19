Bulgarian lev to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 4,238.100 today, reflecting a 0.183% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.092% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 4,250.850 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 4,196.300 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.490% decrease in value.