Bulgarian lev to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 2.160 today, reflecting a -0.246% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.011% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 2.176 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 2.159 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.384% increase in value.