Bulgarian lev to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 2.145 today, reflecting a 0.168% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.005% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 2.153 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 2.125 on 15-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.471% decrease in value.