Bulgarian lev to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Nigerian nairas is currently 889.090 today, reflecting a 0.028% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.080% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 912.662 on 04-08-2024 and a low of 870.206 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -2.787% decrease in value.