Bulgarian lev to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Nigerian nairas is currently 933.505 today, reflecting a 0.390% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.108% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 938.201 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 921.064 on 15-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a 0.495% increase in value.