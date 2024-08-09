Bulgarian lev to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Laotian kips is currently 12,373.700 today, reflecting a -0.026% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.040% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 12,442.900 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 12,348.500 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.383% increase in value.