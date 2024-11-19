Bulgarian lev to Laotian kips Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Bulgarian lev to Laotian kips history summary. This is the Bulgarian lev (BGN) to Laotian kips (LAK) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BGN and LAK historical data from 19-11-2019 to 19-11-2024.
BGN to LAK conversion chart
1 BGN = 11,888.10000 LAK
0
Bulgarian lev to Laotian kips exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Laotian kips is currently 11,888.100 today, reflecting a 0.167% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.029% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 11,933.900 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 11,806.900 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.471% decrease in value.
