Bulgarian lev to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Argentine pesos is currently 522.987 today, reflecting a 0.089% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.421% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 524.858 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 520.458 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.384% increase in value.