Bulgarian lev to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Argentine pesos is currently 541.722 today, reflecting a 0.447% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.017% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 542.869 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 536.475 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.465% decrease in value.