Bangladeshi taka to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 192.639 today, reflecting a 0.020% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.528% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 192.960 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 191.519 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.634% decrease in value.