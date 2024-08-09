Bangladeshi taka to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 0.033 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.169% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 0.033 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 0.033 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.282% increase in value.