Bangladeshi taka to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 0.338 today, reflecting a 0.234% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a -0.032% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 0.338 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 0.336 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 0.498% increase in value.