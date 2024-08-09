Bangladeshi taka to Jamaican dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Jamaican dollars is currently 1.330 today, reflecting a 0.086% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a -0.123% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Jamaican dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.335 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 1.328 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a -0.291% decrease in value.