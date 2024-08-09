Bangladeshi taka to Dominican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Dominican pesos is currently 0.509 today, reflecting a 0.090% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.503% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Dominican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.509 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 0.506 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.406% decrease in value.