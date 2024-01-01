Armenian drams to Argentine pesos today

Convert AMD to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
2,129.17 ars

1.000 AMD = 2.129 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:15
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.3111.4761.6640.96618.243
1 GBP1.17111.273105.7331.7281.9481.13121.358
1 USD0.920.786183.0681.3571.530.88916.78
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Argentine Peso
1 AMD2.12917 ARS
5 AMD10.64585 ARS
10 AMD21.29170 ARS
20 AMD42.58340 ARS
50 AMD106.45850 ARS
100 AMD212.91700 ARS
250 AMD532.29250 ARS
500 AMD1,064.58500 ARS
1000 AMD2,129.17000 ARS
2000 AMD4,258.34000 ARS
5000 AMD10,645.85000 ARS
10000 AMD21,291.70000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Armenian Dram
1 ARS0.46967 AMD
5 ARS2.34834 AMD
10 ARS4.69667 AMD
20 ARS9.39334 AMD
50 ARS23.48335 AMD
100 ARS46.96670 AMD
250 ARS117.41675 AMD
500 ARS234.83350 AMD
1000 ARS469.66700 AMD
2000 ARS939.33400 AMD
5000 ARS2,348.33500 AMD
10000 ARS4,696.67000 AMD