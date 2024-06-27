Zambian kwacha to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to Vietnamese dongs is currently 982.532 today, reflecting a -0.511% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a -0.727% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 997.277 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 982.482 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.698% increase in value.