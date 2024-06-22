잠비아 콰차 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. is currently 993.905 today, reflecting a 0.250% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.025% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. has fluctuated between a high of 996.965 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 974.155 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.771% increase in value.