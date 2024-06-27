Zambian kwacha to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to Ugandan shillings is currently 143.385 today, reflecting a -0.250% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a -1.382% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 146.911 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 143.367 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.767% increase in value.