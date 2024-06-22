잠비아 콰차 우간다 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 우간다 실링 is currently 146.358 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 3.080% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 우간다 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 146.911 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 141.651 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.810% increase in value.