Zambian kwacha to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 873.796 today, reflecting a -0.193% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a -0.666% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 884.470 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 871.677 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 1.203% increase in value.