잠비아 콰차 시에라리온 레오네스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 시에라리온 레오네스 is currently 879.173 today, reflecting a 0.364% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.703% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 시에라리온 레오네스 has fluctuated between a high of 884.180 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 864.452 on 15-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 1.203% increase in value.