Zambian kwacha to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to Mexican pesos is currently 0.707 today, reflecting a 0.466% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a -1.404% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.723 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.697 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.878% increase in value.