잠비아 콰차 멕시코 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 잠비아 콰차 멕시코 페소로 is currently 0.707 today, reflecting a -1.052% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 잠비아 콰차 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.056% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 잠비아 콰차 멕시코 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.723 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.707 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.743% increase in value.