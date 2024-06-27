Zambian kwacha to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 0.595 today, reflecting a -0.544% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a 0.571% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 0.605 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 0.544 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 8.770% increase in value.